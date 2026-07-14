Sonitpur Police Bust Interstate Burglary Racket, Recover Stolen Gold and Arrest Four

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Sonitpur police have busted an interstate-style burglary racket operating across Sonitpur and Biswanath districts by arresting four persons allegedly involved in a series of daytime house break-ins and thefts. The investigation began after Nayanmoni Saikia of Barhampur lodged a complaint on July 6, alleging that gold ornaments and a mobile phone had been stolen from her residence while the family was away. During the investigation, police tracked the stolen mobile phone, which led to the arrest of Budhu Gowala of Nilpur tea estate, Dighali Pukhuri, and Chotu Basowar (20 years) of Dighali Pukhuri, both under Biswanath district. Police said that the duo was directly involved in the burglary. Their interrogation led to the arrest of a couple from Chariduar, accused of receiving the stolen jewellery and pledging it for a gold loan. Police said all four confessed to involvement in several similar theft cases in the two districts.

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