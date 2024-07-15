Mobile thief arrested, bike recovered by Guwahati Police in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A West Guwahati Police District team from the Fatasil Ambari Police Station arrested a 19-year-old youth named Manoranjan Das from Saokochi on the charge of stealing a mobile phone. The stolen mobile phone was recovered from a garage near the Survey area in Guwahati. A Central Guwahati Police District team from the Geetanagar Police Station also recovered a Royal Enfield bike (AS 09 J 0848) from RGB Road in a damaged condition. This bike had been stolen from the GMC Hostel No. 4.

Also read: West Guwahati Police Recover Stolen Two-Wheeler, Arrest Thief from Dhirenpara in Swift Operation (sentinelassam.com)