Modi 3.0 is ready for office: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal evinced confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be able to secure 400+ seats. He also affirmed that the public mood is in line with the anticipation of the party, as the BJP remains confident of securing 12 seats in Assam.

Addressing the media after his visit to the BJP party office, Sonowal said, “We have been able to secure the trust of the people, thanks to a decade of welfare governance delivered by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. Powered by a vision to transform Bharat to become Atmanirbhar, the people have joined this movement under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. The welfare delivered by the Modi government in these 10 years has made people realise how the power of democracy can actually bring good for the people. Today, Narendra Modi ji is the most popular leader in the world because, as a leader, he has been able to deliver and provide welfare to the people, the mainstay of any modern welfare state. Together, all of us, under Modi ji, will embark on this path to transform our country into the third largest economy in the world. The Yuva Shakti, the Nari Shakti, and the Krishak Shakti are firmly behind this vision, and we won’t stop until we have achieved this vision for our country. We must maintain this wonderful camaraderie bound by the spirit of Nation First. As we reach the end of this mammoth festival of democracy, it is only a few days before Narendra Modi ji will win a historic mandate from the people of the world. Let me assure you that Modi 3.0 is ready for office.”

Commenting on the opposition, Sonowal said, “The opposition has failed to act in the country’s best interest for more than six decades. They have lost the people’s support by engaging in activities that go against the public’s welfare. Now, in an attempt to grab headlines, they are making statements that the public simply ignores. The people of Assam, along with the rest of the country, are politically astute and well-informed. As a result, they have supported the BJP-led NDA, seeking peace, prosperity, and progress.”

Also Read: With 200 public events, 80 interviews, PM Narendra Modi wraps up poll campaign (sentinelassam.com)