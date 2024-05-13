New Delhi: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s Iran Visit: Key Agreements Anticipated

GUWAHATI: India is set to sign a deal with Iran to manage Chabahar Port for the next ten years, marking India's first foray into managing a foreign port. Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal travelled to Iran for the signing ceremony on Monday.

Efforts are being made to connect Chabahar Port with the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which will improve India's connectivity with Russia through Iran.

India plans to use Chabahar Port to avoid Pakistan and create a direct route to Afghanistan and further into Central Asia. The port is strategically important for India because it connects the country to Afghanistan, Central Asia, and beyond.