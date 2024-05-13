New Delhi: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s Iran Visit: Key Agreements Anticipated

GUWAHATI: India is set to sign a deal with Iran to manage Chabahar Port for the next ten years, marking India's first foray into managing a foreign port. Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal travelled to Iran for the signing ceremony on Monday.
Efforts are being made to connect Chabahar Port with the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which will improve India's connectivity with Russia through Iran.
India plans to use Chabahar Port to avoid Pakistan and create a direct route to Afghanistan and further into Central Asia. The port is strategically important for India because it connects the country to Afghanistan, Central Asia, and beyond.
Additionally, this strategy is seen as a way to counterbalance Pakistan's Gwadar port and China's Belt and Road Initiative.
This decision is very important for India because it creates a new trade route between South Asia and Central Asia that avoids Pakistan's Karachi and the Port of Gwadar.
By using the Chabahar port, India hopes to find new ways to transport goods from the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, which are vital routes for trade.
This plan is part of India's strategy to expand its maritime presence, following the opening of the Sittwe Port in Myanmar for India's northeast region exactly a year ago in May 2023.
Sarbananda Sonowal's role in opening the Sittwe port in Myanmar last year highlights India's proactive efforts to improve maritime infrastructure and connectivity. This ongoing initiative shows India's determination to expand its trade routes and lessen reliance on the usual transit paths.
The agreement comes at a time when there is a growing crisis in West Asia due to Israel's attack on Palestine, which has disrupted important trade routes. This situation highlights the need to strengthen regional connectivity.
In April, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) approved a proposal for India Ports Global to take over the operational management of Myanmar's Sittwe Port in the Bay of Bengal.
ALSO WATCH: