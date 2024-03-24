More Holi special trains to clear festive rush

GUWAHATI: In a bid to cope with the escalating rush of passengers during the Holi season, it has been decided to operate four more pairs of Holi special trains. Two special trains will be operated from Katihar towards Chandigarh and Udaipur City in both directions, one from Agartala to Gorakhpur in both directions, and another special train will operate one way from New Jalpaiguri to Howrah.

Train No. 04538 (Chandigarh-Katihar) departed from Chandigarh on March 23, 2024, at 07:15 PM and will reach its destination, Katiharat, at 11:45 PM on the next day. Similarly, train No. 04537 (Katihar-Chandigarh) will depart from Katihar on March 25, 2024, at 04:00 AM and reach its destination, Chandigarh, at 09:40 AM the next day.

Train No. 09623 (Udaipur City-Katihar) will depart from Udaipur City on March 26, 2024 (Tuesday) at 04:05 PM and reach its destination, Katihar, at 02:45 AM on Thursday. In the return direction, train no. 09624 (Katihar-Udaipur City) will depart from Katihar on March 28, 2024 (Thursday) at 3:00 PM and reach its destination in Udaipur City at 4:15 AM on Saturday.

Train No. 05698 (Agartala-Gorakhpur) will depart from Agartala on March 24th, 2024, at 06:20 AM and reach its destination, Gorakhpur, at 05:30 PM on the next day. In the return direction, train no. 05697 (Gorakhpur-Agartala) will depart from Gorakhpur on March 25, 2024 (Monday) at 11:55 PM and reach its destination in Agartala at 06:40 PM on Wednesday.

Train No. 02042 (New Jalpaiguri-Howrah) will depart from New Jalpaiguri on March 24th, 2024, at 05:30 AM and reach its destination, Howrah, at 01:45 PM on the same day.

Further, in a step towards providing convenience to rail travellers, additional stoppage for two minutes has been provided on train No. 12345/12346 (Howrah-Guwahati-Howrah) Saraighat Express at Sainthia station. Also, additional stoppage for three minutes has been provided on train no. 15903/15904 (Dibrugarh-Chandigarh-Dibrugarh) Express at Basti station.

Train No. 12345 (Howrah-Guwahati) Saraighat Express will arrive in Sainthia at 6:29 PM and depart at 6:31 PM. Train No. 12346 (Guwahati-Howrah) Saraighat Express will arrive in Sainthia at 02:12 AM and depart at 02:14 AM. Also, train No. 15903 (Dibrugarh-Chandigarh) Express will arrive in Basti at 09:13 PM and depart at 09:16 PM. Train No. 15904 (Chandigarh-Dibrugarh) Express will arrive in Basti at 03:17 PM and depart at 03:20 PM.

The details of the stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified on the social media platforms of NF Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey, a press release said.

