Assam: North East Frontier Railway to run four Holi special trains

Bongaigaon: In a bid to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festive season of Holi, it has been decided to run four pairs of passenger special trains. The special trains will be operated between Dibrugarh - Gorakhpur, New Jalpaiguri - Gorakhpur, New Jalpaiguri - Asansol & Katihar - Ranchi. All these trains will run for 2 trips.

Train No. 05764 (New Jalpaiguri – Asansol), will depart on March 22 and March 29, Friday, at 21:45 hours from New Jalpaiguri station to reach at its destination Asansol at 10:25 hours, next day. Similarly, train No. 05763 (Asansol – New Jalpaiguri), will depart from Asansol station on March 23 and March 30 at 13:00 hours to reach its destination, New Jalpaiguri at 02:30 hours, the next day.

Train No. 05762 (Katihar – Ranchi), will depart on March 21 and March 28 at 22:30 hours from Katihar station to reach at its destination Ranchi at 14:25 hours, the next day. Similarly, train No. 05761 (Ranchi – Katihar), will depart from Ranchi station on March 22 & March 29 at 20:30 hours to reach at its destination Katihar at 11:00 hours, the next day.

Train No. 05978 (Dibrugarh – Gorakhpur), will depart on March 21 and March 28 at 19:25 hours from Dibrugarh station to reach at its destination Gorakhpur at 06:25 hours, on Saturday. Similarly, train No. 05977 (Gorakhpur – Dibrugarh), will depart from Gorakhpur station on March 26 and April 2 at 10:45 hours to reach its destination Dibrugarh at 01:10 hours, on Thursday.

Train No. 05778 (New Jalpaiguri – Gorakhpur), will depart on March 25 and April 1 from New Jalpaiguri station to reach its destination Gorakhpur at 06:25 hours, on Tuesday. Similarly, train No. 05777 (Gorakhpur – New Jalpaiguri), will depart from Gorakhpur station on March 23 and March 30 at 10:45 hours to reach its destination New Jalpaiguri at 05:00 hours, on Sunday.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

Also Read: Aaranyak launches tailoring school for indigenous women of Manas Tiger Reserve

Also Watch: