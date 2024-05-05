More summer special trains to operate from Guwahati

GUWAHATI: To cope with the sudden surge in passenger demand during the summer, it has been decided to operate three pairs of summer special trains from Guwahati. One special train will operate between Guwahati and Jammu Tawi in Jammu and Kashmir for nine trips each, and the other will operate between Guwahati and Hadapsar in Pune, Maharashtra, for eight trips each in both directions. Both trains will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, and sleeper-class coaches for the convenience of the passengers. Another special train will run one way from Guwahati towards Agartala for a single trip.

Accordingly, summer special train No. 05656 (Guwahati-Jammu Tawi) will depart from Guwahati at 20:30 hours every Monday from May 6 until July 1, 2024, to reach Jammu Tawi at 17:35 hours on Wednesday. In the return direction, summer special train No. 05655 (Jammu Tawi-Guwahati) will depart from Jammu Tawiat at 10:00 hours every Thursday from May 9 until July 4, 2024, to reach Guwahati at 13:20 hours on Saturday. During its both-way journey, the special train will run via Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Begusarai, Hajipur, Chhapra, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ludhiana, and Kathua.

Another summer special train, No. 05610 (Guwahati-Hadapsar), will depart from Guwahati at 20:40 hours every Monday from May 6 until June 24, 2024, to reach Hadapsar at 18:20 hours on Wednesday. In the return direction, summer special train No. 05609 (Hadapsar-Guwahati) will depart from Hadapsar at 10:00 hours every Thursday from May 9 until June 27, 2024, to reach Guwahati at 08:15 hours on Saturday. During its both-way journey, the special train will run via Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, New Cooch Behar, Katihar, Barauni, Danapur,Buxar, Mirzapur, Satna, Itarsi, and Kopargaon.

Wait-listed passengers of other trains travelling on these routes can avail themselves of the opportunity to travel with comfort during this summer on these special trains. The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

One-way special train No. 05663 (Guwahati-Agartala) will depart from Guwahati at 23:30 hours on Tuesday, i.e., May 7, 2024, to reach Agartala at 16:00 hours on the next day. Consisting of AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper, and general coaches, the one-way special train will run via Jagiroad, Chaparmukh, Hojai, Lumding, New Haflong, Badarpur, New Karimganj, Dharmanagar, Kumarghat, and Ambassa, a press release said.

