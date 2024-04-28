N. F. Railway to operate weekly summer special trains between Guwahati & New Tinsukia

GUWAHATI: In view of the sudden surge of passengers during the summer, N. F. Railway will operate weekly special trains from Guwahati and New Tinsukia. One special train will operate between Guwahati and Ganganagar in Rajasthan, and the other will operate between New Tinsukia and SMVT Bengaluru. Both of these trains will operate for nine trips each in both directions. Both the special trains will consist of AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, and Sleeper Class coaches for the convenience of passengers.

Accordingly, train no. 05636 (Guwahati-Shri Ganganagar) Special will depart from Guwahatiat at 18:15 hours every Wednesday from May 1 to June 26, 2024, to reach Shri Ganganagarat at 03:30 hours on Saturday. In the return direction, train no. 05635 (Shri Ganganagar-Guwahati) Special will depart from Shri Ganganagar at 13:20 hours every Sunday from May 5th to June 30th, 2024, to reach Guwahatiat at 00:25 hours on Wednesday.

Train No. 05952 (New Tinsukia-SMVT Bengaluru) Special will depart from New Tinsukia at 18:45 hours every Thursday from May 2 to June 27, 2024, to reach SMVT Bengaluru at 09:00 hours on Sunday. In the return direction, train no. 05951 (SMVT Bengaluru-New Tinsukia) Special will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 00:30 hours every Monday from May 6th to July 1st, 2024, to reach New Tinsukia at 13:15 hours on Wednesday.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey, a press release said.

Also Read: Northeast Frontier Railway to operate more summer special trains (sentinelassam.com)