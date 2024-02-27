More than 1,000 kgs of betel nuts seized in Guwahati Railway Station

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Based on key information, a search was conducted in Rajdhani trains in the Guwahati Railway Station. The search led to the recovery of around 1095 kgs of suspected foreign-origin betel nuts from the two trains. Around 20 bags weighing a total of around 675 kgs were recovered from Train no 20503 DN while 12 bags weighing a total of around 420 kgs were found in Train no 12423 DN.

Also Read: GRP seizes suspected smuggled betel nuts and poppy seeds at Guwahati Railway Station