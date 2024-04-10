More than Rs 25 lakh seized by flying squads in Kamrup Metropolitan District

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Flying squads have been deployed in the Kamrup Metropolitan District to prevent the illegal movement of cash or other contraband ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Over the last few days, these squads have seized around Rs 25,25,080 from operations carried out in different parts of the city. It must be noted that the public must have the necessary documents to justify the reason for carrying more than Rs 50,000 in cash when the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

