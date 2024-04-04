Assam: Model Code of Conduct cell seized cash in Dibrugarh electoral district

DIBRUGARH: The Model Code of Conduct cell has played an active role in preventing illegal transaction of money, free circulation of liquor etc. during the period when the Model Code of Conduct is in force. The Static Surveillance teams, flying squads and video surveillance teams deployed in all the assembly constituencies of Dibrugarh electoral district are working round the clock to conduct a round-the-clock routine search operation as well as prevent incidents of violation of model code of conduct. On Wednesday morning, a team of static surveillance seized Rs 3,51,240 in cash from a vehicle no. (AS 06 A G4370) at Shalmari Chariali. A team of flying squad seized Rs 2 lakh cash from a vehicle no. (AS03Q7007) at Bogibeel check post. Another team of flying squad deployed in Duliajan assembly constituency seized Rs 98,500 in cash from a vehicle no. AR11A3021 heading to Duliajan from Tinsukia in Madhuban Tinali.

