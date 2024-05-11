Morigaon Police arrested wildlife poacher with weapons

Guwahati: Forest officials from the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and Morigaon Police carried out a joint operation in Morigaon, leading to the arrest of a wildlife poacher along with the recovery of weapons on Thursday night.

The arrested wildlife poacher was identified as Abdul Khalek, and a.303 rifle with 12 live rounds as well as a 7.65 pistol and 7 bullets were recovered from his possession. A resident of Ambari village under Moranjhar Police Station in the Hojai district, he was arrested from Gorumoradoloni village in Pobitora. According to sources, there were multiple poachers at the location, but they fled the location before apprehension. The local police have initiated an operation to arrest them all.

