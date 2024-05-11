Train cancellation in hill section & diversions for Kisan agitation

Guwahati: In view of the ongoing track repair work at km 110/7 between Jatinga Lampur and New Harangajao under the Lumding Division of the NF Railway, a few trains have been cancelled, and due to ongoing Kisan agitation at Sambhu station under the Ambala Division of the NF Railway, a few trains will have to be diverted as given below.

Cancellation of trains:

" Train No. 15615/15616 (Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati) Express and 15888/15887 (Guwahati-Badarpur-Guwahati) Express, scheduled to depart on May 11, 2024, from their respective destinations, will remain cancelled.

Diversion of trains:

" Train No. 15651 (Guwahati-Jammu Tawi) Express commencing journey on May 13, 2024, will be diverted via Ambala Cantt., Chandigarh, New Morinda Jn., Sirhind, and Sanahwal.

" Train No. 15707 (Katihar-Amritsar) Express commencing journey on May 10, 11, and 12, 2024, will be diverted via Jakhal Jn., Dhuri, and Ludhiana.

" Train No. 15655 (Kamakhya-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra) Express commencing journey on May 12, 2024, will be diverted via Ambala Cantt., Chandigarh, New Morinda Jn., Sirhind, and Sanahwal.

"Train 04679 (Guwahati-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra) Express commencing journey on May 13, 2024, will be diverted via Ambala Cantt. andigarh, New Morinda Jn., Sirhind and Sanahwal.

(v) Train No. 05656 (Guwahati-Jammu Tawi) Express commencing journey on May 13, 2024, will be diverted via AmbalaCantt., Chandigarh, New Morinda Jn., Sirhind, and Sanahwal.

(vi) Train No. 15708 (Amritsar-Katihar) Express commencing journey on May 11th, 12th, and 13th, 2024, will be diverted via Ludhiana-Dhuri-Jakhal Jn, a press release said.

Also Read: Anomalous HS final results confuse students, parents AHSEC looking into matter of Cachar students not getting English marks: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

Also Watch: