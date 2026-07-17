Morning crash between two vehicles disrupts peak-hour traffic on Guwahati’s GS Road

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A road accident disrupted traffic on GS Road in Guwahati on Thursday morning after two vehicles collided near the Police Point during peak commuting hours. The mishap occurred at around 7.30 am when a vehicle bearing registration number TS08HQ0995 reportedly struck another vehicle at the busy intersection. The cause of the collision was not immediately known, and there was no confirmation on whether anyone had sustained injuries in the incident.

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