Majuli Road Accident Creates Murder Suspicion as Family Alleges Planned Killing

Guwahati: A road accident in Assam's Majuli district has taken a mysterious turn after the family of a deceased man alleged that he was murdered and the incident was made to appear as a road accident.

The victim, identified as Raju Kalita, sustained serious injuries in a road accident on Tuesday evening near the No. 2 Spur area while returning to his home in Shalmora from Dakshinpat,

After the the accident, Kalita was rushed to Garmur Hospital before being referred to Dibrugarh for advanced treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the ICU.

The case has raised several questions after family members claimed that, apart from a severe injury to the back of his head, there were no significant external injuries on his body. They have alleged that the incident was not a genuine road accident but a premeditated murder staged to resemble one.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, Majuli Police have registered a case (No. 21/26) under Sections 106(1) and 281 of the BNS and have launched an investigation.

Police have seized both motorcycles involved in the incident. Officers said the exact cause of death will be determined only after the complete post-mortem examination report is received.

Further investigation is underway.