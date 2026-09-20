Morning Koffee to publish anthology spotlighting Northeast India’s English literature

GUWAHATI: Morning Koffee, in association with Book Culture and Wissenmonk Publication, has announced a forthcoming anthology titled India's Northeast in English: Critical Perspectives on the Region's Books, Writers and Ideas.

Edited by Anurag Talukdar, the anthology will feature critical perspectives on English-language fiction, poetry and drama by writers with roots in Northeast India. It will cover literary works across generations and publication years and will also include reviews of English translations of works originally written in languages of the Northeast.

For translated works, the original author must have roots in the region, while the translator need not be from the Northeast. Contributors can submit up to three reviews, each ranging from 500 to 1,000 words.

There is no submission fee or publication contribution at the time of submission. A publication fee of Rs 500 will apply only to reviews selected for inclusion in the anthology. Each contributor whose review is selected will receive one complimentary copy of the published anthology, a press release said.

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