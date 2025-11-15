Morphed images on Facebook: MLA Debabrata Saikia files cybercrime complaint

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Senior Congress leader and MLA Debabrata Saikia has lodged a formal complaint with the cybercrime wing of the CID, Assam, alleging the circulation of digitally manipulated and defamatory content about him on Facebook. In his complaint addressed to the Special DGP, Saikia stated that on November 11, several Facebook pages and accounts shared morphed images and fabricated information claiming he had apologised for revealing alleged land encroachments by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and his relatives in the Tribal Belt. The posts further claimed that he had made such a statement while attempting to expose land acquisitions linked to Minister Ashok Singhal and his family-owned company. Saikia asserted that the posts were deliberately created with manipulated graphics and misleading captions with the intent to tarnish his public image and reputation. He said the content had been widely circulated, posing a serious threat to his dignity and potentially misleading the public.

