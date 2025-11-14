Top Headlines

Gaurav Gogoi Targets Assam CM on Bihar Results Day, Vows Protection of Tribal Land

Congress leader and APCC President Gaurav Gogoi accuses Himanta Biswa Sarma of enabling large-scale transfer of tribal land and promises renewed focus on welfare and local industries.
File photo of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on the right and APCC President Gaurav Gogoi on the right
Published on

Guwahati: Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi took a firm swipe at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the day Bihar’s election results were announced, using the occasion to draw sharp political contrasts and rally support ahead of Assam’s own electoral battle. Emphasising regional autonomy in voting behaviour, Gogoi remarked, “Bihar is Bihar, Assam is Assam. People of Bihar will vote in Bihar, people of Assam will vote in Assam.”

Gogoi asserted that the people of Assam were ready for change, claiming growing dissatisfaction with the current administration. He stated that a Congress-led government would prioritise the welfare of the state’s residents, with a particular focus on protecting vulnerable communities and promoting inclusive development.

Central to his criticism was the allegation that nearly 40,000 bigha of tribal land had been transferred to major corporate groups such as Adani, Ambani, and Dalmia since Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office. Gogoi argued that these transfers had left tribal communities exposed and underrepresented in matters concerning their ancestral land.

Reaffirming the Congress party’s commitment to safeguarding land rights, Gogoi pledged that a future Congress government would ensure full protection for tribal land and channel resources into strengthening local industries. He said that economic empowerment, fair land policies, and regional development would form the core pillars of the party’s vision for Assam.

On a day dominated by national political discussion, Gogoi’s remarks underscored the intensifying political climate in Assam as parties prepare for upcoming state elections.

