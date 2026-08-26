Mother protests outside Janata Bhawan in Guwahati, seeks probe into son’s death

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A grieving mother staged a protest outside Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Tuesday, demanding justice for her son Rakesh Bora, whose death in Lakhimpur’s Boginadi area on February 28 was allegedly treated as a road accident.

The woman, identified as Lakhi alias Jerina Bora, travelled from Lakhimpur and staged the protest seeking a fresh and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding her son’s death.

According to the family, Rakesh died under mysterious circumstances at Kolapani in Boginadi. Lakhi subsequently lodged a complaint at Boginadi Police Station, alleging that the circumstances pointed to a possible planned killing.

The mother alleged that injury marks were visible on her son’s body, while the scooter he was reportedly riding showed no corresponding damage. She said the discrepancy raised questions over the circumstances of his death and the police version of the incident.

Lakhi also alleged that despite approaching the police and seeking action, she did not receive a satisfactory response. She named Padmeswar Gogoi, Dipu Gogoi, Sarat Sonowal and Rubul Tamuli in her complaint and alleged that no adequate action had been taken against them.

The family further alleged that the police may have been influenced in the matter in exchange for money. The allegation had not been independently verified.

Lakhi demanded government intervention and said she wanted to meet Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. She also sought a CBI investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding her son’s death. She said she would continue seeking justice until the circumstances behind Rakesh’s death were properly investigated.

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