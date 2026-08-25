Protesters in Dibrugarh hold six-hour sit-in over BCPL project, seek 100% jobs for affected locals and fair transfers

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The BCPL Project-Affected Welfare Committee, in association with the Barbari Regional Sonowal Kachari Students' Union, organised a six-hour sit-in protest demanding justice and employment opportunities for people affected by the BCPL project.

The protesters raised several demands, including employment for 100 per cent of the project-affected people, implementation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) schemes in the affected areas, and a proper transfer arrangement for project-affected workers currently employed with the organisation. The protesters urged the authorities concerned to address their demands at the earliest and ensure that the rights and interests of the project-affected communities are protected.

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