STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Various motor transport workers' organisations in Assam have demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of those killed in two major road accidents, including the one in Kaziranga that claimed 26 lives.

In a statement, the organisations criticised the Central and state governments for neglecting the private motor transport sector, which they said accounted for nearly 65 per cent of the country's transport services.

They alleged that poor road conditions, inadequate infrastructure and the failure to address drivers' working conditions, training and welfare had contributed to the sector's difficulties. They also accused the state government of burdening drivers and small vehicle owners with tolls, excessive fees and penalties.

Referring to the August accident in Dimoria, in which seven members of a family died after their vehicle fell into a pothole on a National Highway, and the subsequent Kaziranga accident that killed 26 people, the organisations expressed condolences and sought Rs 10 lakh compensation for the next of kin of every victim.

They also demanded reductions in fuel and vehicle spare-part prices, subsidies on Speed Limiting Devices for old commercial vehicles, and awareness programmes to familiarise drivers with transport regulations.

Another key demand was the immediate implementation of the Assam Motor Transport Workers Social Security Scheme, which provides for pension, medical facilities and other welfare benefits. The organisations said the Labour Department had verbally assured them that registration under the scheme would take place in November and December.

The bodies are also mobilising support for a Parliament march in Delhi from December 1 to 3, seeking social security legislation for road transport workers across states, withdrawal of the Labour Codes and official notification of minimum wages.

Although they considered agitation, including a vehicle strike, the organisations decided against announcing any immediate action in view of the Labour Department's assurances and preparations for the Delhi protest.

The meeting resolved that if the state government failed to implement the social security scheme by December, transport workers' organisations across Assam would jointly stage protests outside District Labour Officers' offices in January. The statement was jointly issued by Rabindra Kumar Dutta, Anirban Goswami, Kaushik Bhuyan, Mathura Das, Hareshwar Das and Biren Sharma on behalf of the Motor Transport Service Workers' United Forum, Assam, and the All India Road Transport Workers Federation.