Motorcyclist dies after dumper runs over him in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A man lost his life in a road accident in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area on Sunday after a dumper truck allegedly ran over him following a fall from his motorcycle. According to preliminary information, the accident occurred on the main road in Jalukbari when the motorcyclist reportedly lost control of his two-wheeler and fell onto the carriageway. Eyewitnesses said the rider fell suddenly and was lying on the road when a dumper approaching from behind allegedly ran over him before the driver could stop the vehicle. The impact proved fatal, and the victim died on the spot. Local residents rushed to the scene soon after the accident, while police later arrived and took charge of the situation. The identity of the deceased had not been established at the time of filing this report. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, and further details are awaited.

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