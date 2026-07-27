Cyclist Dies After Being Run Over by Truck in Dibrugarh, Tension Erupts at Accident Site

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A cyclist was killed after being allegedly run over by a truck at Boiragimath in Dibrugarh on Sunday, triggering tension and protests in the area.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident took place near the busy weekly Sunday market, where pedestrian and vehicular movement was heavy. The truck, bearing registration number AS01 C 8017, allegedly struck the cyclist, causing critical injuries.

The victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in the presence of police personnel. However, despite medical efforts, he later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident sparked anger among local residents, who staged a protest at the accident site and demanded strict action against those responsible. The agitated crowd confronted police personnel, leading to a tense situation for some time. Additional police forces were deployed to the spot to restore normalcy and prevent any untoward incident.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident. The identity of the deceased was yet to be officially confirmed at the time of filing this report, while further legal proceedings are underway.

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