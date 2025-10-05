MP Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Bhutan Consul General to interact with investors  

GUWAHATI: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will hold one-to-one discussions with investors from northeastern states as well as representatives from Bhutan in Guwahati on Sunday. The session will also be addressed by Jigme Thinayel Namgyal, Consul General of the Royal Bhutan Consulate.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav will highlight the key investment sectors and industry-friendly policies of Madhya Pradesh. His commitment and the state’s robust policies instill confidence among investors that all necessary resources and opportunities for business growth are readily available in the state. This interaction will open new avenues for joint ventures between industries from the Northeast and Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh’s central geographical location, world-class infrastructure, and easy market access make it an ideal and unique destination for investment. The state has developed investor-friendly policies and a cluster-based development model, enabling investors to swiftly implement new industrial projects.

In the agro and food processing sectors, investors benefit from the state’s agricultural production and processing capacities. The textile and apparel sector reflects traditional strength and modern capabilities, creating potential for increased exports and employment. The pharma and healthcare sectors in Madhya Pradesh offer opportunities in raw materials, R&D, and production. Sectors such as cement, minerals and engineering, petrochemicals and chemicals, tourism and wellness, renewable energy and energy equipment, as well as plastics and polymers, provide diverse investment options.

Through Chief Minister Dr. Yadav’s initiatives, investment in these sectors is not just about business—it is paving the way for economic development and sustainable opportunities. Madhya Pradesh is an ideal investment destination for entrepreneurs from the Northeast. With established pharma hubs, cement units, tea research and plantation centers, logistics hubs, and petrochemical facilities across Assam and other states, Madhya Pradesh offers a competitive and trustworthy business environment at the national level, stated a press release.

