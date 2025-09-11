Assam: Sonitpur Agriculture Department promotes scientific farming practices

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Sonitpur District Agriculture Department stressed the need for scientific methods in farming to bring about a green revolution in the district. Officials expressed confidence that by conducting regular soil tests and applying the right amount of fertilizers and pesticides at the right time, farmers can double their yield and bring pride to Sonitpur. In this regard, a special farmer–scientist interaction programme was held at the Training Centre of the Joint Agriculture Director’s Office, Mazgaon, Tezpur organized by the district agriculture department under ATMA. The initiative also aimed to guide farmers on livestock rearing and fisheries to promote self-reliance. Over a hundred farmers from across Sonitpur attended the programme.

