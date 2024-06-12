Assam: MP Rakibul Hussain Quits Legislative Assembly as MLA

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The newly elected Lok Sabha MP from the Dhubri Parliamentary Constituency, Rakibul Hussain, resigned from the Assam Assembly as MLA today.

Hussain was the MLA from Samaguri LAC in the Nagaon district. He won the Lok Sabha election in 2024 by defeating AIUDF candidate Badruddin Ajmal with a record margin of 10,12,476 votes on a Congress ticket. This is the biggest win in this Lok Sabha election all over the nation.

Hussain has been with the Congress since his student life and then came near former Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia. He first made it to the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) from the Samaguri LAC in 2001. He was re-elected in a row in 2006, 2011, 2016, and 2011 from the Samaguri LAC. He was a minister in Tarun Gogoi's cabinet.

He formally handed over his resignation letter to Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary today in the presence of Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, MLAs Bharat Chandra Narah, Nandita Das, and others.

After tendering his resignation letter, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) gave Hussain a farewell. During his farewell speech, Hussain was nostalgic while taking a trip down memory lane while briefing his political career from a student leader to an MLA, to a minister, and to an MP.

Hussain said, "I thank the people of Dhubri who made me the winner with a record margin. Initially, I was reluctant to fight the Lok Sabha poll. AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh asked me to fight the LS poll from Dhubri, as they found in a survey that I would come out as the as the winner if I contest from the Dhubri seat. After that, senior AICC leader Rahul Gandhi also asked me to contest the Lok Sabha poll from Dhubri. I agreed to that. I'm grateful to the people of Dhubri for the love they have shown me. I express my gratitude to all AICC leaders, APCC president Bhupen Borah, all senior APCC leaders, all Congress MLAs, and all Congress workers in the Dhubri parliamentary constituency for their relentless support in making me the winner. I also thank a few organisations that helped me during the poll in my oblivion."

When asked about the report of some AIUDF MLAs expressing their willingness to join the Congress after the defeat of their supremo Badruddin Ajmal, he said, "My personal opinion is that the APCC shouldn't take AIUDF MLAs to the Congress fold." In the recently held Lok Sabha poll, Rakibul Hussain polled 14,71,885 votes.

