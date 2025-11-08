Mrityunjoy 108 marks 17 years: 91 lakh served, 2.24 lakh lives saved

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Mrityunjoy 108 Emergency Ambulance Service, operated by EMRI Green Health Services (formerly GVK EMRI) in partnership with the Government of Assam and the National Health Mission (NHM), has successfully completed 17 years of lifesaving service to the people of the state.

Since its inception on November 6, 2008, the 108 service has emerged as a trusted lifeline for citizens, offering round-the-clock free emergency medical response across Assam-from urban centres to the most remote rural areas.

Over the years, the service has strengthened the state's emergency healthcare system by ensuring timely pre-hospital care and rapid medical assistance during emergencies. Operated through a centralised Emergency Response Centre, the system uses advanced communication technology, real-time data tracking, and a well-coordinated network of ambulances staffed by trained Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and pilots.

To enhance efficiency, EMRI has also developed an Enterprise Emergency Management System (EEMS) and implemented an Intelligent Dispatch System that uses advanced algorithms and real-time data to optimise ambulance deployment - ensuring the nearest and most suitable vehicle reaches patients at the earliest.

Till October 31, 2025, the service has answered over 5.59 crore calls, responded to over 70 lakh emergency cases, and assisted over 91 lakh beneficiaries across Assam. Notably, 31,907 deliveries have taken place inside ambulances under the care of EMTs, while 23,875 deliveries were assisted at the scene.

The service has also saved over 2.24 lakh lives since inception. Among the emergencies handled are pregnancy-related cases (25.9 lakh), vehicular trauma (4.66 lakh), cardiac cases (2.63 lakh), acute abdomen-related emergencies (9.06 lakh), and respiratory infections (2.83 lakh).

The Mrityunjoy 108 team played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic, transporting nearly 2.29 lakh patients while maintaining strict infection control protocols. Despite precautions, 216 frontline staff contracted the virus in the line of duty. The organisation also contributed to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and implemented robust safety measures for staff.

During annual floods, the service extended assistance to affected communities, providing medical aid and food relief in districts such as Dima Hasao, Cachar, and Hojai during the devastating floods of 2022.

To mark the 17th anniversary, EMRI GHS is organising a series of district-level events, including press meets, health check-up camps, and blood donation drives across Assam to thank stakeholders and citizens for their continued trust and cooperation.

