MSDE secretary Atul Kumar Tiwari encourages entrepreneurship growth in Northeastern Region

Guwahati: Atul Kumar Tiwari, IAS, Secretary, MSDE, Government of India visited the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), in order to take stock of the various activities undertaken by IIE to boost entrepreneurship across the North-eastern region.

Tiwari was apprised in detail about the various programmes undertaken by IIE in the region in the recent years and the positive outcomes which have created a number of first-generation entrepreneurs and provided respectable livelihood to thousands of families mostly belonging to the tribal communities. Taking part in the discussions and interacting with the officials, Tiwari not only appreciated IIE for taking pioneering steps in the field of entrepreneurship creation in the region, but also gave valuable suggestions for exploring new areas of skill development and entrepreneurship in the prevailing ecosystem of the North-eastern region. Tiwari particularly praised the IIE for its efforts in bringing about women empowerment through entrepreneurship, and said that economic empowerment of women can bring about amazing positive changes in the community as a whole.

Tiwari, during his visit interacted with diverse group of trainees undergoing different training programmes at IIE, including beneficiaries of the Vandhan Kendras, retiring defence personnel, faculty members of ITIs and officers of Meghalaya State Rural Livelihood Mission. Addressing the participants after taking feedback about their experience, Tiwari called upon them to take full advantage of the training programmes conducted by IIE and to positively contribute towards the development of North-eastern region. He assured that Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship shall provide all possible support for developing the skill and entrepreneurship development in the north eastern region so as to bring about unprecedented socio-economic benefits to the communities of the region.

Tiwari also inspected the various existing infrastructure facilities and incubation centres at IIE and called for utilizing the latest technology in order to upgrade skills of the budding entrepreneurs. He also appreciated the vibrant team of IIE and remarked that maintaining a vibrant team spirit and maintaining a cohesive environment were keys to achieve the set goals.

Earlier, Tiwari was warmly welcomed by Dr Lalit Sharma, Director, IIE, along with the senior officials and employees. Members of the Vandhan Kendras along with IIE officials felicitated Tiwari with unique traditional products. Tiwari, during his visit also planted an Arjun tree sapling to enhance greenery at the campus. His visit encouraged and motivated all the trainees and employees of IIE, stated a press release.

