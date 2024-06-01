Guwahati: SPIC MACAY Launches 'SanskritiYatra' Cultural Education Project in Assam

GUWAHATI: SPIC MACAY (Society for the promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth), announced the initiation of a cultural education project called ‘SanskritiYatra’ across the state of Assam. This project was made possible by a contribution from Governor Gulab Chand Katariaji. SPIC MACAY has taken proactive steps to implement this project with a firm commitment to enriching the lives of students in rural areas of Assam. The workshop demonstration started on May 29 at Uzanbazar Government High School with a xattriya workshop demonstration by Anita Sharma, a SNA awardee.

The districts that will be covered are Kamrup Metro, Kamrup Rural, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sibsagar, Lakhimpur, Golaghat and Tinsukia. Eminent artists like SNA Yuva awardee Usha Rani Baishya, Ranjumoni Saikia, Anita Sharma both SNA awardee, renowned Kathak Dancer Bipul Das followed by Anwesha Mahanta and Mridusmita Das Bora, Yuva SNA awardee will demonstrate their art forms and educate the students. This workshop demonstration aims to bring the rich heritage of Indian classical music and culture to the young students of Assam, stated a press release.

Also Read: Police Bust Bike Lifting Gang in Guwahati, Four Arrested

Also watch: