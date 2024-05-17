Mukhya Mantrir Bigyan Pratibha Sandhan underway in Bengaluru

Guwahati: The ongoing second stage of the 5-day Mentoring Programme (Mukhya Mantrir Bigyan Pratibha Sandhan) in Bengaluru from May 13–17, 2024, marks an exciting collaboration with the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST). The programme commenced with an inaugural session graced by Prof. G. K. Ananthasuresh, Dean of the Department of Mechanical Sciences at IISc Bengaluru.

Students had the privilege of interacting with Keshab Mahanta, Minister of the Science, Technology, and Climate Change Dept., Government of Assam. His motivational address inspired students to chart a course towards fulfilling careers.

This stage of the programme features visits to prestigious institutions such as the Centre for Animal Facilities, Supercomputer Education and Research Centre, Centre for Brain Research, and Centre for Sustainable Technologies at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru. Additionally, visits to the U R Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), HAL Museum, Vidhan Souda, High Court of Bengaluru, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, MGRIED, and M. V. RWH Theme Park are scheduled.

The programme will culminate with a concluding session at the Prayoga Education Research Institute, offering participants a comprehensive and enriching experience aimed at nurturing their scientific acumen and career aspirations, a press release said.

