Career counselling programme and NEP implementation held at BHB College, Sarupeta

Sarupeta: An interactive session on career counselling and NEP implementation was organized at BHB College, Sarupeta on May 15. The session was jointly organized by the Career Counselling Cell and Research, Innovations and Extension cell of the college in association with Royal Global University, Guwahati in connection with the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two institutes recently.

Dr. Nayan Jyoti Das, principal of the college presided over the programme in which Saurav Sutradhar, Assistant Professor, Royal School of Engineering & Technology and Ananya Banik, Rikh Roy, Assistant Professor at Royal Global University spoke about the various subjects and facilities available at the university. Rikh Roy discussed various topics related to projects and research in connection with the new education policy and advised ways to prepare for competitive examinations. He discussed various employment opportunities and sources for the students. Sobita Tokbipi, Convenor, Career Counselling Cell of the college moderated the programme. At least 102 students from various departments actively participated in the programme. Mofazzal Hussain, vice principal of the college along with other faculty members attended the programme. The session ended with a vote of thanks offered by Preeti Rekha Dutta, Assistant Professor, BHB College, Sarupeta, stated a press release.

