Mukya Mantrir Sohoj Griha Nirman Achoni extended to 29 towns in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Ashok Singhal, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, announced that the Mukya Mantrir Sohoj Griha Nirman Achoni (MMSGNA) has been extended from the Guwahati Metropolitan Area to cover the entire state of Assam. Citizens will now be able to avail themselves of the benefit of MMSGNA in 29 urban centres across Assam, for which master plans have been notified. Citizens of the remaining urban centres will become eligible as soon as the master plans of the remaining urban centres are notified.

Under the MMSGNA, citizens can obtain instant building permits for residential buildings with heights up to ground+2 floors in plots measuring up to 670 sq. m (2.5 katha) through empaneled registered technical personnel (architects and engineers) and paying the requisite fees online.

The 29 towns covered under the scheme are Nalbari, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Tezpur, Golaghat, Bongaigaon, North-Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Biswanath Chariali, Diphu, Tinsukia, Silchar, Karimganj, Goalpara, Dergaon, Kokrajhar, Naharkatia, Namrup, Rangia, Palasbari, Mangaldoi, Dhemaji, Gauripur, Dhubri, Barpeta, Nazira, Simaluguri, Sonari, and Sivasagar.

