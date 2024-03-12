Minister Ashok Singhal laid foundation stone of several projects in Sonitpur district

Tezpur: Home and Urban Affairs and Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal on Monday laid the foundation stone of several projects in Sonitpur district as part of the ongoing Vikas Yatra led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. The minister also laid the foundation stones of Jagannath Community Halls in several tea estates such as Chapai Tea Estate, Hugrajuli Tea Estate, Akabil Tea Estate, Khanabari Tea Estate, Hirajuli Tea Estate, Manmohini Tea Estate, Shyamguri Tea Estate, Dhirai Tea Estate, Barshala Tea Estate and Narayanpur Tea Estate. Singhal expressed optimism that these endeavours would enhance infrastructure development in the tea plantation regions. Minister Singhal also inaugurated the infrastructure development projects at Hugrajuli Tea Estate Adarsh School, Rakshasmari Higher Secondary School, Dhekiajuli Higher Secondary School, and Bani Niketan High School. These initiatives are funded by the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) of the state government. Additionally, he participated in a public meeting at 2 no Koilajuli of Rangapara FRC, a recent addition to the Dhekiajuli constituency.

