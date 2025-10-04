Fire at Guwahati's Cyber Mart kills 1, Injures 3 at Fancy Bazar

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A devastating fire broke out at the Cyber Mart complex on SS Road in Guwahati’s bustling Fancy Bazar around 3 am on Friday, leaving one person dead and several others critically injured.

According to reports, four people trapped inside the building were rescued in a critical condition and rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Among them, 32-year-old Salman Qureshi succumbed to suffocation caused by dense smoke. The others, identified as 24-year-old Tasib, 22-year-old Saharim, and 22-year-old Arif, remain under treatment, with doctors describing two of them as extremely critical.

Nearly a dozen fire tenders struggled against the blaze, suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit. Dense smoke and the congested layout of the market severely hampered rescue and firefighting operations.

Around 15 to 20 shops were completely gutted, while many others sustained extensive damage. Of the roughly 70 shops in the complex, traders estimate losses running into crores. The incident has sparked panic among shopkeepers and residents in Fancy Bazar, one of Assam’s oldest and busiest commercial hubs, especially in the festive season.

Large crowds gathered near the site, prompting police and paramilitary deployment to maintain order. In a sensitive move, authorities also removed a tribute photograph of singer Zubeen Garg placed on the premises to prevent further chaos and congestion.

After several hours of relentless effort, firefighters managed to bring the flames under control, though smoke continued to billow into the morning. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause, citing possibilities of electrical faults or negligence.

Local officials have assured affected traders of support, adding that the extent of the damage will be formally assessed.

The tragedy has cast a shadow over Fancy Bazar’s vibrant trade atmosphere, leaving the shopkeepers and residents in shock.

