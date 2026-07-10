Munindra Saikia Elected President of Kolkata Metro Railway Works Congress

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Senior Assam trade union leader Munindra Saikia was elected president of the Metro Railway Works Congress, Kolkata, at a meeting held at the Metro Railway headquarters.

Saikia, a senior engineer at the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) headquarters in Maligaon, is the national vice-president of the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) and the central general secretary of the NF Railway Employees’ Union. With his election, he became the first Assamese railway officer to head the Metro Railway Works Congress.

In the same election, Manjurika Mukhopadhyay was elected general secretary, becoming the first woman to hold the post.

Office-bearers of the NF Railway Employees’ Union’s central committee, its divisional committees and branch units congratulated Saikia, describing his election as a matter of pride for the organisation.

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