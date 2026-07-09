Jagiroad Railway Station Revamp Faces Over Two-Year Delay, Commuters Raise Safety Concerns

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: Reconstruction work at the Jagiroad railway station, the only major railway station in the district of Morigaon which was on the list of model railway stations announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains incomplete even after 2 years. According to reports, even the main entrance is yet to be completed.

The extremely slow pace of work is causing severe inconvenience to the passengers. Additionally, the poor-quality materials and unscientific work have given rise to concerns of safety. The platform lights at the station have been disconnected due to the ongoing construction activities, thereby increasing the risk of accidents and unsocial activities.

Passengers have also complained that the entrance of the railway station remains blocked by unauthorised dry-dish loaded trucks, causing chaos and inconvenience to the pedestrians. Concerned commuters have urged the Railway Department and the district administration to look into the matter as early as possible.

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