Murder of diamond businessman in hotel shocks Guwahatians

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A sensational incident of murder left the city of Guwahati in shock. According to the police, the incident took place in a hotel in Guwahati on Monday. The police got the information in the afternoon of the same day.

Sandeep Suresh Kamble (44), a resident of Pune in Maharastra, dealing in cars and diamonds, was murdered alegedly by Anjali Shaw (25) and Vikash Kumar Shaw (23) in a room at the hotel. The incident came to light after someone called the hotel reception, mentioning that the guest in room 922 was unwell and needed medical assistance. On checking, the hotel management found the man dead and lying in a pool of blood.

After receiving the information, ADCP West, ACP Jalukbari, and IC Jalukbari OP reached the hotel and initiated the necessary investigation. They called in a forensic team. A complaint was later lodged by Vishal Kamble, brother of the victim, and Jalukbari PS Case No. 53/24 u/s 302/34 IPC was registered.

Upon investigation, the police found that the victim had checked into the hotel with a woman named Anjali Shaw, who was later seen leaving the room with a man named Vikash Kumar Shaw, who had checked into Room No. 1024 of the same hotel. A search was initiated by the police, and the photos of both accused were circulated. They were later apprehended at a naka-checking led by SI Sanjib Handique of the Borjhar OP. Upon interrogation, the duo admitted to the murder.

It was revealed that the victim had come into contact with the accused female on one of his travels when she was working at an eatery in Kolkata Airport. They exchanged numbers and later grew closer. They also spent several nights together in different hotels in Pune and Kolkata, during which the victim captured visuals of their intimate moments. Although a married man himself, Sandeep Suresh Kamble used to send expensive gifts to Anjali Shaw and wanted to marry her. Anjali started avoiding him as he became more and more persistent and later cut all ties.

However, the victim became more aggressive and began contacting her family members. Unable to bear the torture anymore, both the accused hatched a plan to meet him in the hotel and snatch his phones to stop the harassment. Although the original plan was for Kolkata, the victim changed the location to Guwahati, mentioning that he had met her after visiting the Kamakhya Temple and that they would visit the temple together.

The victim and the accused travelled to Guwahati and checked into room numbers 922 and 1024, respectively. Anjali Shaw left the door of 922 open, allowing Vikash Kumar Shaw to enter. They also had several other questionable items, including sleeping pills, bhang-laced laddoos, and ropes made out of gamosa. Around 2 PM, Vikash entered the room and left the hotel at around 2:45 PM on February 5. They had initially left for the railway station to board any possible train to Kolkata, but later changed their plan and went to the airport to catch the Indigo flight at 9:15 PM. They were apprehended on their way to the airport.

Several items were recovered from their possession, including the clothes of the accused stained by the blood of the victim, the mobile phone of the victim, bhang-infused laddoos, sleeping pills, and the phones of the accused, wherein they had messages planning the entire incident.

