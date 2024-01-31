Assam: Minor Boy Arrested For Alleged Rape And Murder Of 6-Year-Old In Barpeta

BARPETA: The Assam police have apprehended a minor boy for his alleged involvement in the rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl in Barpeta district of Assam on January 30.

The cops have said that the 17-year-old boy had allegedly murdered the minor girl at Baghbar Mouripam in Barpeta district on January 29.

The victim's corpse was found inside a sack at a house in the same village.