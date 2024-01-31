Assam: Minor Boy Arrested For Alleged Rape And Murder Of 6-Year-Old In Barpeta

BARPETA: The Assam police have apprehended a minor boy for his alleged involvement in the rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl in Barpeta district of Assam on January 30.
The cops have said that the 17-year-old boy had allegedly murdered the minor girl at Baghbar Mouripam in Barpeta district on January 29.
The victim's corpse was found inside a sack at a house in the same village.
Barpeta district police launched a probe to look into the matter after receiving information about the incident, following which they nabbed the culprit.
Mamoni Hazarika, additional superintendent of Police of Barpeta district, has informed that the accused, who is also a minor, was produced before a local court that sent him to a juvenile observation home.
The top cop revealed that the girl was sexually assaulted before being murdered.
"The girl was sexually assaulted before being killed. We also recovered the murder weapon," the additional SP said.
"The accused was presented before a local court, which sent him to a juvenile observation home at Bako in Kamrup district," Hazarika added.
Furthermore, the officer informed that a complaint had been lodged by the victim's parents at Baghbar police station on the evening of January 26. According to the complaint, their daughter went missing while playing outside their house.
A search operation was launched by the sleuths and the minor girl was found dead inside a sack on the premises of the accused's residence on January 29.
A case was filed at Baghbar police station under IPC sections 302 and 210, as well as Section 6 of the POCSO Act.
Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.
Meanwhile, nine people accused of murdering a person, were sentenced to life imprisonment in Bilasipara Sub-Division of Dhubri District on Tuesday. Bilasipara Additional District and Session Judge, Mukul Chetia sentenced nine people involved in the shocking murder of Mojer Ali of Moteya village in Tokrabandha area under Chapor police station of Dhubri district, to life imprisonment.
The victim’s family had filed a case vide case no 52/2009 at Chapor police station in Dhubri district. The judge heard the case under session case no 66/16 in Bilasipara sub-divisional court and gave the final verdict.