Musical heritage of Rajasthan showcased at ITA Centre Machkhowa in Guwahati

Guwahati: Guwahati was filled with the enchanting melodies of Super Singer+ Rajasthan, presented by First India Plus, as it hosted auditions at the ITA Centre Machkhowa recently. More than 25 talented singers from across Guwahati gathered with eager anticipation, aiming to impress a distinguished panel of judges, including the well-known classic singer Assam Jeetan Basumaratay, senior artist Debbrata Sinha, and light classical singer Barsha Das. The event, graced by known Rajasthani artists of Guwahati Pawan Pansari, Mahendra Gaud, Vinod Lohiya, general secretary, Marwari Sammelan, North-East, State President VIPRA Foundation (Women Cell) Manjulata Sharma and Rajesh Ji (Holi Toli Group), showcased the rich musical heritage of the region. Manjulata Sharma mesmerised the audience by showcasing his Rajasthani singing talent.

The esteemed panel of judges, comprising seasoned musicians and industry professionals, meticulously assessed each performance, seeking a perfect blend of skill and emotion. Debbashmita, Harsha Agarwal, and Asmita emerged as frontrunners, captivating both the audience and judges with their exceptional vocal abilities and stage presence. Following intense deliberation, the judges awarded the winners the coveted 'Ticket to Jaipur' (Golden Pass), granting them direct entry to the next round of the competition in Jaipur , a press release said.

