Rongali Bihu 2024: Exploring The Musical Heritage Of Rongali Bihu Celebrations

Rongali Bihu, a regional festival of Assam, marks the arrival of the Assamese New Year and the beginning of the agricultural season. Rongali Bihu is deeply rooted in the culture of Assam and is a festival of colourful rituals, traditional dances, delicious food, and of course, lively music as we welcome Rongali Bihu 2024 and indulge in lively music to go with the flow.

The essence of the Rongali Bihu festival is music, which infuses every moment with energy and joy. The traditional Bihu songs popularly known as Bihu geets form the backbone of the musical heritage of the festival.

Characterized by rhythm and rich poetry, these songs depict themes of love, nature and the joys of rural life, reflecting the essence of Assamese culture.

Bihu songs are usually played by groups of men and women. The songs include traditional Assamese instruments such as Dhol, Pepa, Taal and Gogona, with intricate rhythms played. Bihu song lyrics often dabble in myth and legend, tell the love stories of Radha and Krishna or they celebrate the beauty of landscapes of Assam.