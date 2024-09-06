Mysterious death of detainee inside police lockup in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The mysterious death of a detainee, Gobinda Rajbongshi, inside the police lockup has stirred up suspicions among the public. According to police sources, the body of the deceased was recovered in a hanging condition in the bathroom of the lockup. The police have speculated the death as suicide.

Recently, Gobinda Rajbongshi of Mangaldoi was arrested by a WGPD (West Guwahati Police District) team from Jalukbari Outpost after he tried to conceal the stolen bike at Sadilapur. The police recovered the stolen bike and handed it over to its lawful owner.

