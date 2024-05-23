Assam: Inquiry Launched After Detainee Dies in Police Custody, IC Suspended

GUWAHATI: The police In-Charge (IC) of the Khelmati police station in the Lakhimpur district of Assam has been suspended after a detainee died in mysterious circumstances while in police custody.
The development was announced by Assam DGP GP Singh on Twitter. He said that the IC Dipankar Changmai and an on-duty sentry have been suspended following the incident.
Singh also mentioned that an independent inquiry, led by the Additional SP of Biswanath, has been initiated and all the legal procedures have been followed regarding the incident.
The Tweet read, “Reference death in police custody at Khelmati OP District North Lakhimpur - 1. IC of Khelmati OP has been placed under suspension along with on duty sentry at time of incident. 2. Independent Enquiry has been ordered by Addl SP Biswanath. 3. All mandatory provisions of law & directions of NHRC/AHRC are being followed 4. DIG NR has been directed to proceed to Khelmati immediately.”
The death of a detainee in police custody at Khelmati Police Station in Lakhimpur has led to massive protests by residents.
As per reports, the victim was arrested by the police for allegedly stealing a mobile phone and later died under mysterious circumstances while in police custody.
Following the death, the family of the deceased and the residents demonstrated a massive protest against the incident.
The deceased has been identified as Arbash Ali (42) who resided in the South Chandmari locality in Lakhimpur.
Police said that Ali was arrested for allegedly buying a stolen mobile phone. Their report stated that he suddenly fell ill and collapsed at the station. Ali died shortly after.
The protesters have demanded a thorough investigation, claiming there was foul play involved. The family members have also accused the police of brutally assaulting Ali at the station.
ALSO WATCH: