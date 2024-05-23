Assam: Inquiry Launched After Detainee Dies in Police Custody, IC Suspended

GUWAHATI: The police In-Charge (IC) of the Khelmati police station in the Lakhimpur district of Assam has been suspended after a detainee died in mysterious circumstances while in police custody.

The development was announced by Assam DGP GP Singh on Twitter. He said that the IC Dipankar Changmai and an on-duty sentry have been suspended following the incident.

Singh also mentioned that an independent inquiry, led by the Additional SP of Biswanath, has been initiated and all the legal procedures have been followed regarding the incident.