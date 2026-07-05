Mystery Deepens as Missing Youth Case Sparks Foul Play Suspicions in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A missing youth case has triggered concern and speculation in the Fatasil area of Guwahati after a local resident reportedly went missing under mysterious circumstances. According to reports, Surajit Rajbanshi has been untraceable since around 2 am on June 29. His mobile phone has remained switched off since then, adding to the family’s anxiety. During a search operation, family members recovered the youth’s motorcycle and helmet from a densely forested area. However, there has been no trace of Surajit so far. The foul smell emanating from the nearby forest has heightened suspicions among local residents, who fear that the missing youth may have been murdered and his body disposed of in the area. Search efforts are continuing, while the incident has created widespread concern among residents of the locality.

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