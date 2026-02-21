Mystery shrouds death of 28-year-old man in Guwahati apartment

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A 28-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at an apartment building in Guwahati’s Jayanagar area on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Mariyan Chetia, son of Kushal Chetia, a contractor based in Sivasagar. He had reportedly arrived late Thursday night at Flat No. 104 on the first floor of the Indraprastha Apartment, which is registered in the name of Suraj Saikia. According to sources, Mariyan entered the flat around 2 am along with a youth identified as Mondeep Gogoi. Residents and the apartment’s security guards reportedly observed the two stepping out of the flat multiple times during the night. Vehicles were also seen arriving at and leaving the premises during the same period. In a sudden turn of events, Mariyan Chetia was found lying dead on the floor of the flat the following morning. Notably, no visible injury marks were found on his body. Initial suspicion suggests that excessive intoxication or a possible drug overdose may have led to his death. However, the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed. Following the incident, a team from Basistha Police Station rushed to the spot. A CID team along with forensic experts also arrived and collected samples from the scene for examination.

