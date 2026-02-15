NAZIRA: 74 Hajj pilgrims from Sivasagar receive vaccines ahead of pilgrimage

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A total of 74 Hajj pilgrims from Sivasagar district, who are set to undertake the sacred pilgrimage to Mecca in 2026, were administered vaccines at the Sivasagar Urban Model Hospital on Saturday. The vaccination drive was organized by the District Hajj Committee.

Among the 74 pilgrims, seven senior citizens above the age of 65 were given both meningitis and influenza vaccines, while the remaining 67 received only the meningitis vaccine. The District Hajj Committee informed that these pilgrims may opt to take the influenza vaccine privately if they wish.

The programme was conducted in the presence of officials from the District Hajj Committee and supervised by Dr Salma Sultana and Dr Aminur Rahman. Prior to vaccination, doctors reviewed the liver function test reports of all pilgrims in accordance with government guidelines. Although there was some initial confusion among a few pilgrims regarding the health screening instructions, the programme concluded successfully through coordinated efforts.

Each Hajj pilgrim was also provided, free of cost, a medical kit containing medicines for fever, cough, cold, diarrhoea, and gastric problems.

