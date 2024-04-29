N. F. Railway: Cancellation, regulation and rescheduling of trains

GUWAHATI: In view of the temporary restriction on train movement from 18:00 hours to 06:00 hours between Jatinga Lampur and New Haflong stations under the Lumding division of N. F. Railway for undertaking track safety-related works, the following trains are being cancelled, regulated, and rescheduled as given below: Cancellation of trains: 1. 15615 Guwahati-Silchar Express, 15616 Silchar-Guwahati Express, 05638 Silchar-Naharlagun Special, 15611 Rangiya-Silchar Express, and 15617 Guwahati-Dullabcherra Express are scheduled to leave on April 29, 2024. 2. 05637 Naharlagun-Silchar Special and 15618 Dullabcherra-Guwahati Express are scheduled to leave on April 30, 2024. 3. The 15612 Silchar-Rangiya Express is scheduled to leave on May 1, 2024. Regulation: 1. The 12503 SMVT Bengaluru-Agartala Express commencing journey on April 26, 2024, will be regulated for 10 hours.

2. The 12513 Secunderabad-Silchar Express, commencing its journey on April 27, 2024, will be regulated for 10 hours.

3. The 02501 Kolkata-Agartala special commencing journey on April 28, 2024, will be regulated for 9 hours.

4. The 13173 Sealdah-Agartala Express commencing journey on April 28, 2024, will be regulated for 4 hours. Rescheduling: 1. 01666 Agartala-Rani Kamalapati Special of April 28, 2024 has been rescheduled for 23:00 hours. 2. 01066 Agartala-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Special of April 28, 2024 has been rescheduled for 23:30 hours. 3. The 20501 Agartala-Anand Vihar Terminal Tejas Express of April 29, 2024, has been rescheduled for 22:00 hours. 4. 14037 Silchar: The New Delhi Purvottar Sampark Kranti Express of April 29, 2024, has been rescheduled for 23:50 hours, a press release said.

