Assam Elections: Karimganj Voters Stranded due to Train Cancellation

GUWAHATI: Many voters, mainly from Karimganj, a constituency with a Muslim majority, were stuck at Lumding railway station in Assam. They couldn't vote in the current Lok Sabha elections.
The situation became difficult because trains were suddenly canceled, causing distress among the voters.
Karimganj, situated in the southern part of Assam, is politically important, mainly because of its population makeup.
It is one of the five constituencies in Assam that participated in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday.
The constituency has a large number of Muslim voters, making up more than 55.7% of all voters there.
Karimganj Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das on Tuesday said that they are fully prepared for the second phase of the Lok Sabha Polls.
“We are fully ready and we don’t expect anything uncertain in our place. Everything will go peacefully,” he said. He also mentioned that two international border points would be sealed 48 hours before the polls.
Das further stated, “In the international border, we have a second line of defence. That is the Karimganj border police. They will dominate those areas during the poll. Also, we have alerted the BSF along the international border. So security arrangements are properly managed here.”
The Karimganj Constituency, one of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state of Assam, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year.
The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the Karimganj Constituency was 12,85,588.
Individuals who have applied for candidature for the Karimganj constituency, comprises of one nominee each from the INC, BJP, AIUDF, SUCI (C) and RUC, in addition to 20 independent candidates.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kripanath Mallah, representing Bharatiya Janata Party, emerged victorious in the Karimganj constituency with a total of 4,73,046 votes.
Radheshyam Biswas from All India United Democratic Front was the runner up with a total of 4,34,657 votes.
