Assam Elections: Karimganj Voters Stranded due to Train Cancellation

It is one of the five constituencies in Assam that participated in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

The constituency has a large number of Muslim voters, making up more than 55.7% of all voters there.

Karimganj Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das on Tuesday said that they are fully prepared for the second phase of the Lok Sabha Polls.

“We are fully ready and we don’t expect anything uncertain in our place. Everything will go peacefully,” he said. He also mentioned that two international border points would be sealed 48 hours before the polls.

Das further stated, “In the international border, we have a second line of defence. That is the Karimganj border police. They will dominate those areas during the poll. Also, we have alerted the BSF along the international border. So security arrangements are properly managed here.”