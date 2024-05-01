N. F. Railway: Cancellation, regulation, and rescheduling of trains

Maligaon: In view of the temporary restriction on train movement from 18:00 hours to 06:00 hours between Jatinga Lampur and New Harangajao stations under the Lumding Division of N. F. Railway, for undertaking track safety related works and traffic block between Jatinga Lampur and New Harangajao from 09:00 hours to 15:00 hours on 01.05.2024, the following trains are being cancelled, regulated and rescheduled as given below: Cancellation of trains: Train No. 15615 (Guwahati - Silchar) Express, Train No. - 15616 (Silchar - Guwahati)Ø Express, Train No. 15617 (Guwahati - Dullabcherra) Express, Train No. 15618 (Dullabcherra - Guwahati) Express, Train No. 15888 (Guwahati - Badarpur) Tourist Express and Train No. 15887 (Badarpur - Guwahati) Tourist Express scheduled to leave on 01.05.2024 Regulation: Train No. 13173 (Sealdah - Agartala) Kanchunjunga Express commencing journey on Ø 30.04.2024 will be regulated for four hours between Guwahati and Lumding Rescheduling: Train No. 02502 (Agartala - Kolkata) Express commencing journey on 01.05.2024 has been Ø rescheduled to start at 08:35 hours instead of 07:35 hours Train no. 12514 (Silchar - Secunderabad) Express commencing journey on 01.05.2024 has beenØ rescheduled to start at 23:50 hours instead of 19:50 hours, a press release said.

