N. F. Railway marks major achievements including freight loading in 2023-24

Guwahati: During the financial year 2023-24, N.F. Railway (NFR) achieved milestones in various categories, including freight loading, electrification, the introduction of new trains, and providing better amenities for passengers.

NFR achieved the best ever POL loading of 515 rakes in 2023-24. Facilitating ease of doing business, NFR achieved an impressive growth of 32% over target in maize loading during 2023–24. Fulfilling social duties even in the most difficult times, NFR offered remarkable service to the people of Manipur during the dire law-and-order situation by transporting essential commodities in 139 wagons to Khongsang in Manipur. NFR’s relentless efforts resulted in carrying more tonnage in spite of limited line capacity. A whopping number of 453 Bogie Covered Wagons (BCNHL) rakes were released in just 3 months over NFR. NFR improved system efficiency through the proactive step of starting the closed circuit rake examination of BCNHL rakes at New Guwahati, reducing the movement of invalid empty rakes. As a result of NFR’s continuous efforts, the highest ever inward traffic of 35.30 million metric tonnes was achieved during FY 2023–24, which recorded a growth of 6.9% as compared to the previous financial year.

NFR is rapidly progressing to achieve 100% electrification across the zone. For that, 921.62 route kilometres and 1279.74 track kilometres have been electrified during 2023-24. A cumulative 2583 route kilometres and 4485 track kilometres of electrification in the NFR zone were completed, which is 61% of its total kilometres of tracks.

NFR is committed to providing better services to the public in quantity and quality. For that, NFR had introduced eleven new trains in 2023–24. To provide a better travel experience, eleven conventional trains were converted to modern Linke Hofmann-Busch rakes. On public demand, 34 pairs of Mail Express and passenger trains were provided additional stoppages at 35 stations by NFR in 2023–24. Also, 151 coaches were permanently augmented in 25 pairs (62 rakes) of Mail Express trains to create additional berths for the wait-listed passengers.

During 2023–24, ten foot-over bridges were built over NFR for passenger and pedestrian crossings. Also, to provide ease of movement for Divyangjans, the elderly, and children on railway platforms, four lifts and four escalators were commissioned in 2023-24.

