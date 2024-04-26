Northeast Frontier Railway to operate more summer special trains

Guwahati: It has been decided to operate a few more summer special trains to meet the rising demand of passengers during the summer rush. Operation of these special trains will serve as an alternative scope for the waiting-listed passengers of other trains on these routes. Northeast Frontier Railway is ensuring that free drinking water is available across all the stations to keep passengers hydrated during their journey in this scorching summer.

Accordingly, train No. 06569 (SMVT Bengaluru-Guwahati) Special will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 00:30 hours every Sunday from April 28th to May 19th, 2024, to reach Guwahati at 05:30 hours on Tuesday. In the return direction, train No. 06570 (Guwahati-SMVT Bengaluru) Special will depart from Guwahati at 06:00 hours every Wednesday from May 1st until May 22nd, 2024, to reach SMVT Bengaluru at 10:00 hours on Friday.

Another train, No. 09101 (Vadodara-Katihar) Special, departed from Vadodara at 23:30 hours on April 24, 2024 (Wednesday) and will reach Katihar at 16:30 hours on Friday. In the return direction, train No. 09102 (Katihar-Vadodara) Special will depart from Katihar at 15:00 hours on the 27th of April (Saturday) to reach Vadodara at 07:30 hours on Monday.

Train No. 04010 (Anand Vihar Terminal–Jogbani) Special will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 23:45 hours every Tuesday from 30th April till 25th June, 2024, to reach Jogbani at 05:20 hours on Thursday. In the return direction, train No. 04009 (Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal) Special will depart from Jogbani at 09:00 hours every Thursday from May 2nd till June 27th, 2024, to reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 16:05 hours on Friday.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey, a press release said.

